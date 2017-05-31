Tennis-Birmingham Classic women's singles round 2 results
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Birmingham Classic Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat 2-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-4 4-6 6-2
PARIS May 31 French Open security closed a section of a Roland Garros walkway citing 'abandoned' luggage, Reuters witnessed on Wednesday.
The section is situated just below Court Philippe Chatrier, the main arena of the Paris stadium where defending champion Garbine Muguruza was playing Estonian Anett Kontaveit. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ossian Shine)
LONDON, June 22 Fourth seed Marin Cilic overpowered American teenager Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon Championships on the Queen's Club grass on Thursday.
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-0 6-4