PARIS May 16 Former world number one Maria Sharapova has been denied a wild card invitation to this month's French Open, organisers said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Russian, a twice champion at Roland Garros who came back from a 15-month doping ban last month, did not have enough ranking points to go straight into the main draw in Paris, nor into the qualifying event.

The main tournament runs from May 28-June 11. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)