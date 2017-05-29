May 29 Here's a look at the form and previous records of Garbine Muguruza and Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round clash on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):

4-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

The defending champion returns to the French Open after a mixed start to the season.

She showed flashes of her best at this month's Italian Open, but retired hurt during her semi-final -- her fourth retirement of the year.

Muguruza's sharp movement and strong serve are well suited to Roland Garros, where last year she played the best tennis of her career.

Francesca Schiavone (Italy)

The 2010 French Open champion could be playing at the Roland Garros for the final time after announcing in January her intention to retire from professional tennis at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old, who also reached the 2011 final in Paris, has slipped to 78th in the world ranking but has maintained her impressive record on clay.

Schiavone made the most of the wildcard entry by claiming her first WTA tour title of the season at Bogota in April. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)