(Repeats story published at 0200 GMT, no change in text)

June 5 A look at the 2017 records of France's Alize Cornet and Caroline Garcia ahead of their fourth-round match at the French Open on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):

ALIZE CORNET (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: Beat ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 6-2 6-1 in the third round

Strasbourg: First-round loss to Peng Shuai (China) 3-6 7-5 6-1

Rome: Second-round loss to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-4 7-6(11)

Madrid: First-round loss to Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-4 4-6 6-1

Rabat: First-round loss to Alison Riske (U.S.) 6-2 6-4

Monterrey: Quarter-final loss to Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-1 6-1

Miami: First-round loss to Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) 6-4 1-6 6-4

St. Petersburg: Second-round loss to Elena Vesnina (Russia) 2-6 6-3 6-3

Australian Open: Second-round loss to Maria Sakkari (Greece) 7-5 4-6 6-1

Brisbane: Lost the final to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-0 6-3

28-CAROLINE GARCIA (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: Beat Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) 6-4 4-6 9-7 in the third round

Strasbourg: Semi-final loss to Daria Gavrilova (Australia) 6-4 6-2

Rome: Second-round loss to Daria Gavrilova (Australia) 7-5 3-6 6-3

Madrid: First-round loss to Wang Qiang (China) 6-4 6-3

Monterrey: Semi-final loss to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova(Russia) 6-2 6-4

Miami: Second-round loss to Peng Shuai (China) 6-4 6-0

Indian Wells: Fourth-round loss to Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-1 6-4

Kuala Lumpur: First-round loss to Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) 7-5 6-2

Dubai: Second-round loss to Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) 6-1 4-6 6-2

Doha: Second-round loss to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 7-5 6-4

Taipei City: Second-round loss to Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 6-4 6-4

Australian Open: Third-round loss to Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 6-2 7-5 (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Rex Gowar)