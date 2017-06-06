June 6 Here's a look at the form and previous records of Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem of Austria ahead of their quarter-final match at the French Open on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Djokovic eased into the last eight by outclassing claycourt specialist Alberto Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets.

Recent results indicate the defending champion is returning to his best after a months-long dip in form caused by injuries and a lack of confidence.

The appointment of Andre Agassi as his coach for the French Open has fuelled the mood of optimism around the Serb, who reached the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo, semis in Madrid and final of the Italian Open in the build-up to Roland Garros.

6-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

The 23-year-old Austrian has reached the quarter-final without dropping a set and will be hoping to replicate his run to the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year.

Thiem arrived in the French capital after some impressive performances on clay with back-to-back final appearances in Madrid and Barcelona.

He also reached the semi-finals in Rome last month before losing to world number two Djokovic in straight sets.