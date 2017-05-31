Tennis-Birmingham Classic women's singles round 2 results
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Birmingham Classic Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat 2-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-4 4-6 6-2
PARIS May 31 Kristina Mladenovic's back pain seemed a distant memory as the home favourite cruised into the French Open third round with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Italy's Sara Errani on Wednesday.
The 13th-seeded Frenchwoman, who was on the brink of pulling out after pulling her back on the eve of her first-round match, rarely looking in trouble against the 2012 Roland Garros runner-up.
Mladenovic, who will next face American Shelby Rogers, was back to her confident self on Court Suzanne Lenglen, peppering the court with winners in a one-sided contest.
She wasted three match points but fired a excellent inside-out forehand winner to wrap up victory.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, June 22 Fourth seed Marin Cilic overpowered American teenager Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon Championships on the Queen's Club grass on Thursday.
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-0 6-4