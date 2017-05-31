PARIS May 31 Kristina Mladenovic's back pain seemed a distant memory as the home favourite cruised into the French Open third round with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Italy's Sara Errani on Wednesday.

The 13th-seeded Frenchwoman, who was on the brink of pulling out after pulling her back on the eve of her first-round match, rarely looking in trouble against the 2012 Roland Garros runner-up.

Mladenovic, who will next face American Shelby Rogers, was back to her confident self on Court Suzanne Lenglen, peppering the court with winners in a one-sided contest.

She wasted three match points but fired a excellent inside-out forehand winner to wrap up victory.

