Tennis-Birmingham Classic women's singles round 2 results
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Birmingham Classic Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat 2-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-4 4-6 6-2
May 31 Facts and figures ahead of Wednesday's second-round French Open clash between Italian Sara Errani and France's Kristina Mladenovic (prefix number denotes seeding).
ERRANI 13-MLADENOVIC
Head-to-Head 1 4
WTA world ranking 91 14
Age 30 24
Height 1.64 metres 1.84 metres
Plays Right-handed Right-handed
2017 Win-loss record 10-12 27-10
2017 WTA singles titles 0 1 (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)
LONDON, June 22 Fourth seed Marin Cilic overpowered American teenager Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon Championships on the Queen's Club grass on Thursday.
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-0 6-4