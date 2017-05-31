Tennis-Birmingham Classic women's singles round 2 results
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Birmingham Classic Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat 2-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-4 4-6 6-2
PARIS May 31 French hope Kristina Mladenovic has been cheering herself on in Italian for a long time but it was not to the taste of her second-round victim at the French Open, Italy's Sara Errani.
"Wasn't nice at all, I was prepared to such things but it is a very bad thing," said Errani after losing 6-2 6-3 to the 13th seed on Wednesday.
Mladenovic, however, meant no disrespect when she yelled 'forza!' (Come on!).
"I always do this. I use the word 'forza'. Well, it's a long story between my brother and friends. When we were in Palermo in - well, I can't remember the year, long, long time ago," the 13th seed said.
"Nothing against Sara, and if you followed my matches before, maybe you have noticed this. You should have heard this. This is not the first time I use the word 'forza'."
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Birmingham Classic Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat 2-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-4 4-6 6-2
LONDON, June 22 Fourth seed Marin Cilic overpowered American teenager Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon Championships on the Queen's Club grass on Thursday.
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-0 6-4