May 29 A look at the 2017 record of Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Italy's Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round match at the French Open on Monday:

GARBINE MUGURUZA (record at WTA events and grand slam in 2017)

Rome: Semi-final loss to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4-1 Retired

Madrid: First round loss to Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 6-1 6-3

Stuttgart: Second round loss to Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 2-6 7-6(1) 6-1

Miami: Round-of-16 loss to Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7-6(1) Retired

Indian Wells: Quarter-final loss to Karolina Pliskova 7-6(2) 7-6(5)

Dubai: Second round loss to Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 4-1 Retired

Doha: Second round loss to Zhang Shuai (China) 7-6(3) 3-6 7-5

Australian Open: Quarter-final loss to Coco Vahdeweghe (U.S) 6-4 6-0

Brisbane: Semi-final loss to Alize Cornet (France) 4-1 Retired

FRANCESCA SCHIAVONE (record at WTA events and grand slam in 2017)

Madrid: First round loss to Johanna Larsson (Sweden) 5-7 6-3 6-1

Rabat: Final loss to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 7-5 7-5

Bogota: Won title by defeating Lara Arruabarrena (Spain) in the final 6-4 7-5

Monterrey: First round loss to Angerlique Kerber (Germany) 4-6 6-0 6-4

Miami: Did not qualify for main draw

Indian Wells: First round loss to Louisa Chirico (U.S) 6-3 6-3

Acapulco: First round loss to Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) 6-4 7-6(4)

Taipei City: First round loss to Dalila Jakupovic 7-6(2) 6-3

Australian Open: First round loss to Julia Boserup (U.S.) 6-2 6-4

Hobart: First round loss to Jana Fett (Croatia) 6-3 6-2

Brisbane: Did not qualify for main draw