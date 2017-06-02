June 2 Here's a look at the form and previous records of Austria's Dominic Thiem and American Steve Johnson ahead of their third-round match at the French Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

6-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

The 23-year-old Austrian has reached the third round without dropping a set and will be hoping to replicate his run to the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year.

Thiem arrived in the French capital on the back of some impressive performances on clay with back-to-back final appearances in Madrid and Barcelona.

He also reached the semis in Rome last month before losing to world number two Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

25-Steve Johnson (United States)

Johnson, whose father died aged 58 less than three weeks ago, claimed an emotional win in four sets over Croatian Borna Coric on Wednesday.

The American has failed to reached the fourth round at Roland Garros in any of his previous four appearances.

Johnson, however, has shown significant improvement on clay this year, reaching the quarter-finals in Geneva last week after lifting the title in Houston. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)