Tennis-Queen's men's singles round 2 results
June 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Donald Young (U.S.) beat Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 6-3 6-4
June 2 Facts and figures ahead of Friday's third-round French Open clash between Dominic Thiem of Austria and American Steve Johnson (prefix number denotes seeding).
6-Thiem 25-Johnson
Head-to-Head 1 0
ATP world ranking 7 26
Age 23 27
Height 1.85 metres 1.88 metres
Plays Right-handed Right-handed
2017 Win-loss record 29-12 17-8
2017 ATP singles titles 1 1 (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
June 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Donald Young (U.S.) beat Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 6-3 6-4
June 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Halle Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Richard Gasquet (France) beat Bernard Tomic (Australia) 6-3 6-3
LONDON, June 21 Three-times Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has broken with tradition and taken a wildcard into the Aegon International at Eastbourne next week as the Serb battles to rediscover some form ahead of next month's grasscourt grand slam.