June 1 A look at the 2017 records of Swiss Stan Wawrinka and Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine ahead of their second-round match at the French Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

3-STAN WAWRINKA (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: Defeated Jozef Kovalik (Slovakia) 6-2 7-6 6-3 in the first round

Geneva: Defeated Mischa Zverev (Germany) 4-6 6-3 6-3 in the final

Rome: Third-round loss to John Isner (United States) 6-7 4-6

Madrid: Second-round defeat to Benoit Paire (France) 5-7 6-4 2-6

Monte Carlo: Third-round defeat by Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 4-6 4-6

Miami: Fourth-round loss to Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6-4 2-6 1-6

Indian Wells: Lost to Roger Federer (Switzerland) in the final 4-6 5-7

Dubai: First-round defeat by Damlr Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 6-7 3-6

Australian Open: Semi-final defeat by Roger Federer (Switzerland) 5-7 3-6 6-1 6-4 3-6

Brisbane: Semi-final defeat by Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-7 3-6

ALEXANDR DOLGOPOLOV (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: Defeated Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 7-5 6-3 6-4 in the first round

Rome: First-round defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) 4-6 2-6

Miami: First-round defeat to Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 6-7 Retired

Indian Wells: Second-round defeat to Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 7-6 1-1 retired

Acapulco: First-round defeat to Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3-6 6-4 0-6

Rio de Janeiro: Quarter-final defeat to Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) 6-4 7-6 0-1 Retired

Buenos Aires: Defeated Kei Nishikori (Japan) 7-6 6-4 in the final

Quito: First-round defeat to Rajeev Ram (United States) 6-3 6-7 3-6

Australian Open: Second-round defeat to Gael Monfils (France) 3-6 4-6 6-1 0-6

Sydney: First-round defeat to Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-3 3-6 5-7

Brisbane: First-round defeat to Rafael Nadal (Spain) 3-6 3-6 (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing Ed Osmond)