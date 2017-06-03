June 3 Here is a roundup of day seven at the French Open on Saturday.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "You play someone that good, maybe you're a little bit more switched on. Your focus is maybe a little bit higher." - World number one Andy Murray says being drawn against Juan Martin Del Potro in the third round forced him to raise his game. Murray beat Del Potro 7-6(8) 7-5 6-0.

FACT OF THE DAY: The courts at Roland Garros are not made of clay, but get their distinctive red colour from red brick dust. About one tonne of red dust is needed to cover the average court, with Court Philippe Chatrier requiring 1.5 tonnes because it has more space behind the baseline.

STAT OF THE DAY: South Africa's Kevin Anderson moved to the top of the service charts with victory over Britain's Kyle Edmund. Anderson served 24 aces during the third-round clash to take his total at the tournament to 58, two clear of American John Isner, whose match against Russia's Karen Khachanov was called off due to rain.

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Romania's Simona Halep beat Russian Daria Kasatkina in a rollercoaster clash, winning 6-0 7-5 after first threatening to completely dismantle the 20-year-old. The third-seeded Romanian romped through the first set in 30 minutes before Kasatkina sparked into life. Kasatkina won the next four games and held three set points in the 10th game, but Halep edged through after closing out the match with a backhand that stuck the net cord. (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)