June 5 Here is a roundup of day nine at the French Open on Monday.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "Obviously there was a terrible tragedy in London, and in Manchester. Paris has had its problems too in recent years. I am sure everyone will join me in sharing thoughts and prayers with those affected by this." - World number one Andy Murray paid tribute to the people affected by recent deadly attacks by militants in London and Manchester.

FACT OF THE DAY: German Steffi Graf's 6-0 6-0 win over Natasha Zvereva in the 1988 French Open final was the shortest and most one-sided grand slam final in the Open Era. Graf successfully defended her title in 32 minutes.

STAT OF THE DAY: Andy Murray's 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over Russian Karen Khachanov was the Briton' 650th tour-level match win. The three-time major champion has a 650-181 win-loss record for his career with a 78.2 winning percentage.

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Romanian Simona Halep staked her claim as one of the top contenders to win the title after racing to a 6-1 6-1 win over Spain's Carla Suarez-Navarro in the fourth round. The 2014 runner-up recorded 19 winners as she swept aside 21st seed Suarez-Navarro in a match that lasted exactly an hour. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)