June 6 Here is a roundup of day 10 at the French Open on Tuesday.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "It was really difficult because we had all the seasons rolled into one today. We had a sand storm, a hurricane and we almost had snow too. I feel exhausted and I’m sure you do too (to the crowd). I'm really sorry to have knocked out the penultimate French representation." - 30th-seeded Swiss Timea Bacsinszky said after beating home favourite Kristina Mladenovic 6-4 6-4 in the quarter-final.

FACT OF THE DAY: Monica Seles in 1990, at 16 years and six months, and Michael Chang in 1989, at 17 years and three months, are the youngest winners of the French Open.

STAT OF THE DAY: It will be a double birthday celebration when Swiss Timea Bacsinszky meets Jelena Ostapenko in the semi-finals. Bacsinszky will turn 28 on Thursday and Ostapenko will be 20 as they both aim to reach their maiden French Open final.

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Latvian Jelena Ostapenko produced her best tennis of the tournament to upset former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 4-6 6-2 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen. She became the first teenager since Serb Ana Ivanovic in 2007 to reach the last four at Roland Garros. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)