June 1 Here is a roundup of day five at the French Open on Thursday:

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "As good as the food is in Europe, especially in Paris – I miss the food back home. You can't beat a good Applebee's or Carrabba's Italian Grill." - American John Isner discussed his favourite cuisine after defeating Italian Paolo Lorenzi in straight-sets.

FACT OF THE DAY: Thirty men aged 30 or over have reached the second round at the French Open this year -- a professional era record for most 30-somethings in the second round at a Grand Slam, beating the previous high-mark of 27 at Roland Garros last year.

STAT OF THE DAY: Big-serving American John Isner registered 21 aces during his straight sets victory over Italian Paolo Lorenzi on Wednesday to take his tally to 52, the highest at Roland Garros this week.

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Feliciano Lopez came out on top in a thrilling 5-set battle of Spanish veterans, defeating David Ferrer 7-5 3-6 7-5 4-6 6-4 in three hours and 52 minutes. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)