PARIS, June 1 Five things to watch out for on day six of the French Open on Friday:

* Tough conditions

After a week of beautiful sunshine, Roland Garros is braced for showers and a cooler spell. On Thursday the mercury rose to about 30 degrees, suiting players who like a faster ball and a quicker court, but the forecasts are for showers and possibly thunderstorms throughout Friday.

* Cold comfort for Schwartzman?

One player who may benefit from cooler conditions is metronomic Argentine Diego Schwartzman. He faces defending champion Novak Djokovic, who generally prefers a quicker ball.

* Will Dimitrov stop flattering to deceive?

Since being touted as the 'Next Big Thing' as a junior, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov has often flattered to deceive.

Now 26, the stylish and supremely gifted Bulgarian this year reached the semi-finals in Australia for the first time, and will set a Roland Garros personal best too if he wins his third round match with Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

* Golden oldies

More leading players than ever are extending their careers into a fourth decade - witness the 14 men aged 30 or older who have qualified for this year's third round.

That is just one short of the Roland Garros record set last year, testament to - among other factors - advances in equipment, training regimes and back-up teams.

Don't imagine the golden oldies are about to be dethroned as the world's top four are all on that list.

* Jabeur hopes to take it further

Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the third round of a grand slam after she beat sixth seed Dominika Cibulkova.

The Tunisian hopes to take her campaign further when she faces Swiss 30th seed Timea Bacsinszky on Court One. (Reporting by Ossian Shine, John Stonestreet and Julien Pretot,; Editing by Ken Ferris)