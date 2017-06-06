PARIS, June 6 Three things to watch out for on day 11 of the French Open on Wednesday.

* Can Pliskova slide into the last four?

With Kristina Mladenovic out of the picture, Caroline Garcia is the only French representative left in the singles' draws, and she has previously beaten her quarter-final opponent, world number three Karolina Pliskova, in their only match on clay.

Pliskova's game does not seem best suited to the slower surface -- the Czech's best grand slam result was reaching the final at the U.S. Open last year and she had never previously made it past the second round at Roland Garros.

* Will Nishikori find the key to beat Murray?

Japan's Kei Nishikori has a 2-8 record against his quarter-final opponent Andy Murray, the world number one, who beat him 6-3 6-4 in their only meeting on clay in 2015.

Nishikori will need to fully focus after conceding two 'bagels' in the two previous rounds.

How many games can Thiem win against champion Djokovic?

Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem has lost all five of his previous meetings against Novak Djokovic.

The last time they played, Serb Djokovic won 6-1 6-0 in the Italian Open semi-finals. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)