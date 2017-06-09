Tennis-Cilic marches past Kozlov into Queen's quarter-finals
LONDON, June 22 Fourth seed Marin Cilic overpowered American teenager Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon Championships on the Queen's Club grass on Thursday.
June 9 Following are some key statistics from Swiss Stan Wawrinka's 6-7(6) 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 6-1 semi-final victory over Briton Andy Murray on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding).
3-Wawrinka 1-Murray
Aces 6 1
Double faults 3 5
Break points won 9/14 5/12
Winners 87 36
Net points won 29/45 17/32
Unforced errors 77 36
Total points won 179 160
Match time: Four hours and 34 minutes (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-0 6-4
HALLE, Germany, June 22 World number nine Kei Nishikori's Wimbledon preparations suffered a setback on Thursday when he was forced to retire injured from his Halle Open round of 16 match against Russian Karen Khatchanov.