PARIS Nov 27 France's number one Richard Gasquet has secured the coaching services of double French Open winner Sergi Bruguera of Spain, sports daily L'Equipe reported on Wednesday.

L'Equipe said world number nine Gasquet, had told the paper that Bruguera, who triumphed at Roland Garros in 1993 and 1994, would start in February.

Gasquet, who parted with Italian coach Riccardo Piatti during the ATP World Tour finals earlier this month, will still work with compatriot Sebastien Grosjean.

Under Piatti and Grosjean this year, Gasquet reached the U.S. Open semi-finals and claimed a World Tour finals spot for the first time since 2007. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)