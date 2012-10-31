Tennis-Svitolina gatecrashes top 10 after Dubai title
DUBAI, Feb 25 Seventh seed Elina Svitolina overpowered former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-2 to claim the Dubai Open on Saturday, the sixth, and biggest, title of her career.
BERLIN Oct 31 German Davis Cup captain Patrik Kuehnen will step down at the end of the year after a decade in charge following what he said was a lack of support from the federation during a year marred by infighting and bad results.
Kuehnen has been locked in a bitter row for months with world number 19 and Germany number one Philipp Kohlschreiber, who has ruled out a return for the team's first tie in 2013 against Argentina.
"In the past weeks I got the impression that I was missing the necessary support and backing from the German tennis federation (DTB)," Kuehnen said in a statement.
"So I have no basis of trust to continue working together and I end at this point the talks for continuing my work at the DTB," added the 46-year-old.
Kohlschreiber accused Kuehnen of failing to support him after former world number two Tommy Haas had questioned his commitment in February when he missed the first round 4-1 defeat against Argentina with a stomach bug.
The row had drawn in other former and current players with Kuehnen, who won the Davis Cup three times as a player, unable to resolve it. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Tom Pilcher)
DUBAI, Feb 25 Seventh seed Elina Svitolina overpowered former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-2 to claim the Dubai Open on Saturday, the sixth, and biggest, title of her career.
Feb 25 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga stayed on course for a second successive title as he knocked out Australia's defending champion Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 to reach the Marseille Open final on Saturday.
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Result from the Dubai Championships Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat 10-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-2