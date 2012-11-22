BERLIN Nov 22 Little-known Carsten Arriens was appointed Germany's Davis Cup chief after his predecessor Patrik Kuehnen quit late last month, the country's tennis federation (DTB) said on Thursday.

Arriens, who won one tour title and reached a career high ranking of 109 in 1993, has been tasked with turning the fortunes of the three-times winners around. Their last victory stretches back 19 years ago.

"With this quick decision Carsten Arriens will get the necessary time to prepare for his new task and the match against Argentina," said DTB Vice President and former pro Carl-Uwe Steeb.

Kuehnen had been locked in a public spat for months with world number 19 and German number one Philipp Kohlschreiber, who has ruled out a return for the team's first tie in 2013 against Argentina in February.

The row, sparked when Kohlschreiber felt Kuehnen had failed to sufficiently support him, drew in other former and current players with Kuehnen, who won the Davis Cup three times as a player, unable to resolve it.

Tennis has largely dropped off the radar for German fans since the glory days of Boris Becker and Steffi Graf in the 1980s and 1990s. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ossian Shine)