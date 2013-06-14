BERLIN, June 14 World number three Roger Federer needed a mere 39 minutes to demolish hapless wild-card entrant Mischa Zverev of Germany 6-0 6-0 and book his spot in the Gerry Weber Open semi-finals on Friday.

The Swiss was in spectacular form on Halle's grass courts, gifting the world number 156 not a single break ball throughout the match which was only his second double-bagel win in his career, according to tournament organisers.

Federer, preparing to defend his Wimbledon crown later this month, told reporters: "I feel sorry for Mischa.

"This is not really how I want to win my games; it is a bit uncomfortable," added the five-times Halle champion and last year's runner-up.

He will now play either German veteran Tommy Haas, in a repeat of last year's final, or France's Gael Monfils. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)