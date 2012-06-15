June 15 Rafa Nadal's preparations for Wimbledon
were cut short when he was knocked out of the Halle Open by
defending champion Philipp Kohlschreiber on Friday.
The German triumphed 6-3 6-4 just four days after Nadal won
a record seventh French Open title at Roland Garros.
It was the first time Kohlschreiber had beaten the Spaniard
after eight previous defeats, although this was their first
meeting on grass.
The German will face the winner of Czech third seed Tomas
Berdych's match against wildcard Tommy Haas in the semi-final,
while number two seed Roger Federer plays Canada's Milos Raonic
later on Friday.
