PERTH Jan 6 American Mardy Fish and Bulgaria's
Grigor Dimitrov had to be separated by the match referee when
they squared up to each other during a changeover in a
bad-tempered Hopman Cup encounter on Friday.
The pair traded insults throughout their singles match and
the mixed doubles before the tie between the two bottom teams in
Group A ended with a 2-1 win for Bulgaria over the defending
champions.
Dimitrov, in a hurry to get through the tie as he had to
catch a late-evening plane to Sydney, thrashed world number
eight Fish 6-2 6-1 in the singles before helping Tsvetana
Pironkova to beat the American and team mate Bethanie
Mattek-Sands in the mixed doubles.
Fish, who also lost in straight sets to Czech Tomas Berdych
on Wednesday, directed angry words at Dimitrov while the pair
were shaking hands after the singles at Burswood Dome.
During the doubles, Fish appeared to hit a ball straight at
the Bulgarian and then approached him as he sat in a chair
during a change of ends.
Dimitrov jumped to his feet and the two men argued fiercely
before the match referee rushed on to the court and stood
between them. It was nearly a minute before order was restored.
"What can I say? It was one of these days when every touch
goes in," said Dimitrov, the world number 76 and a former junior
champion at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
"Mardy was not on top of his game, but I think we had great
rallies and gave a bit of entertainment as well. It's nice to
have a win like this under my belt. I'm playing against a top-10
player and I've beaten him. Whatever I touched, it went in."
Mattek-Sands defeated Tsvetana Pironkova 6-4 6-4 in the
opening match and Bulgaria had an 8-5 win in the mixed which was
reduced to a single pro set so that Dimitrov could catch his
flight.
Dimitrov and Pironkova took to the court for the doubles at
2110 local time, knowing that Dimitrov had to be on a 2350
flight so that he could play in qualifying for the Sydney
International on Saturday.
He was rushed to the airport after the doubles finished at
2220.
Group winners the Czech Republic and France had already
qualified for Saturday's Hopman Cup final.