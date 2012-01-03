PERTH Jan 3 Li Na has revealed her desperation
to win another major championship before time is called on her
career.
The French Open champion continued her individual form
resurgence at the Hopman Cup on Tuesday but was unable to
prevent China's 2-1 defeat by Spain in the mixed teams event.
The world number five peeled off 18 forehand winners to beat
Anabel Medina Garrigues 6-3 6-1 in 77 minutes but that was as
good as it got for China.
Spain's Fernando Verdasco made light work of the
lowest-ranked player in the tournament, world number 424 Wu Di,
cruising through 6-3 6-4 as third-seed and undefeated Spain
moved closer to a place in Saturday's final.
Wu also struggled in the deciding mixed doubles and Spain
won 6-0 6-2.
Li's ball striking and court movement have been impeccable
in consecutive singles wins at the event thanks to an intensive
four-week training camp in Munich during the off-season.
The 29-year-old, however, said she could hear the clock
ticking on her career and wanted to be perfectly prepared for
the Australian Open at Melbourne Park from Jan. 16.
"I am not young any more and I do not have time to waste,"
Li told reporters.
"I have to focus every second of every tournament I play to
make the most of the time I have left. That is why I stayed in
Munich for so long... to get my body healthy and strong," she
added.
"This is a good warm-up but Australian Open will be very
different. It's hot, it's outside, everybody will be fighting on
the court.
"In Munich, I had four weeks of no interviews, no photos
shoots, only tennis training.
"It was tough, six hours of training a day, two or three
hours on the court but mostly it was for fitness because I want
to be healthy for a whole season. I have had knee and back
injuries and I don't want that again."
Li denied she had any immediate retirement plans.
"At the moment my body feels fit so I can't think about how
many years until I retire," she added.
"One day I might wake up and say 'I'm tired, I don't want to
do this any more.' Then I will stop. But now I can think I can
play as well as the first half of 2011. Maybe in 2012, I play
even better."
Verdasco was merciless in the singles and ruthless in the
mixed doubles against the overawed Wu and his female partner.
"It is really hard to return a man's serve," Li said.
"I mean, really hard. Today I couldn't pick up one ball. I
was like, 'what am I even doing here?'
"He (Verdasco) hit aces just about every time. I asked Wu Di
'what am I supposed to be doing? How do I play this?' It's just
totally different, but good practice for the women players."
The night session at the Burswood Dome will feature
Australia's Lleyton Hewitt and Jarmila Gajdosova against the
second-seed French combination of Richard Gasquet and Marion
Bartoli.
