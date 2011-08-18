SYDNEY Aug 18 French Open champion Li Na will lead China's first foray into the mixed team Hopman Cup at the start of next season, organisers said on Thursday.

The women's world number five will join Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the Dec. 31-Jan. 7 tournament in Perth. Kvitova will be playing with men's world number nine Tomas Berdych in a strong Czech Republic team.

"I'm happy to be playing Hopman Cup for the first time," said Li. "I've heard many good things about the tournament and the city. I hope we can do well, and in the remainder of the Australian season."

Li, Asia's first grand slam singles champion, enjoyed a storming start to this season in Australia by winning the Sydney International title and finishing runner-up at the Australian Open.

Her 19-year-old partner Wu Di is ranked 422 in the world, a reflection of the inability of China's men to emulate the success of their female compatriots.

China has never been represented in the main draw at the tournament, losing to the Dutch in a preliminary playoff in 2006.

Lleyton Hewitt will represent Australia for the sixth time, pairing up with Jarmila Gajdosova in the hopes of winning the title for the hosts for the first time since 1999.

"I'm really excited to be heading back to Perth for the Hopman Cup in January," said the former world number one.

"I'm looking forward to being 100 percent fit, and for me the Hopman Cup is a great start to the year.

"I love playing for my country and it will be good to team up with Jarmila and have a crack at the title."

John Isner and Bethanie Mattek-Sands claimed a sixth Hopman Cup title for the United States last year.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more tennis stories