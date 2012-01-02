PERTH Jan 2 Petra Kvitova admits the attention
surrounding her attempt to overhaul Caroline Wozniacki at the
top of the women's tennis rankings is getting on her nerves.
Kvitova demolished Tsvetana Pironkova on Monday as the
top-seeded Czech Republic defeated Bulgaria 2-1 to drive home
their position as favourites for the Hopman Cup title.
Kvitova was a convincing 6-4 6-2 winner over Pironkova
before team mate Tomas Berdych trumped Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 6-7
(9-11) 6-3. Bulgaria won the mixed doubles 2-6 6-3 (11-9) to
save face in the Group A clash.
After a breakthrough year in which she won Wimbledon and the
WTA Championships, surged from 34th to second in the world and
led the Czech Republic to victory in the Fed Cup, Kvitova trails
Denmark's Wozniacki by a mere 115 points in the rankings.
She could leapfrog Wozniacki by the end of the month if she
fares better at the Sydney International and Australian Open
tournaments.
Should Kvitova achieve that goal, she would become the Czech
Republic's first world number one since the reign of her idol
Martina Navratilova ended in 1987.
Kvitova and Wozniacki will clash at the Hopman Cup on Friday
in what could set the tone for the Australian summer.
Wozniacki leads their head-to-head 3-2 but Kvitova won their
two most important meetings last year, at Wimbledon and the WTA
Championships at Istanbul.
Quietly spoken and modest, Kvitova said constant talk about
her rivalry with Wozniacki was beginning to wear thin.
"Sometimes it's crazy that everywhere you go, you get the
same questions being asked," Kvitova told reporters.
DOUBLE AMBITION
"I know that for you (the media) it's important to know
about it but for me, I just want to play and try to have fun on
court," she added.
"Last year in the four grand slams we had four different
winners so it's not only about me even though I have won a grand
slam and I know the feeling. It would be nice to feel that again
in Australia.
"But it was only one year ago that I was number 34 and I am
still getting used to this. I want to improve every part of my
game and not be focused on being ranked number one."
Asked if she would rather win another major title or be
number one, Kvitova replied: "Ok, I will say it... both."
Berdych had his work cut out against a 20-year-old Bulgarian
nicknamed 'Prime Time' for his supreme shotmaking skills,
flawless technique and near-certain rise to the serious end of
the rankings.
Dimitrov held his nerve in the marathon second-set
tiebreaker but his third set was a symphony of unforced errors,
as Berdych eventually prevailed in 125 minutes.
Berdych's loss with Kvitova in the mixed doubles took his
Hopman record in that form to 0-7. "It was not my best effort,"
he said. "But we won the tie and that's all that matters. The
mixed doesn't count when we have already won both the singles."
Wozniacki was due to begin her Hopman Cup campaign later on
Monday when Denmark take on the U.S.
