PERTH Jan 3 Marion Bartoli left Jarmila
Gajdosova in tears after routing the Australian 6-0 6-0 as
France eased to a 3-0 Hopman Cup victory on Tuesday.
Spain overcame China 2-1 and the winner of Thursday's
France-Spain clash will be guaranteed a place in the final of
the mixed-team event.
Bartoli was in imperious form to blast Gajdosova off court
in 52 minutes in a match broadcast on prime-time television in
Australia.
Gajdosova was angered during the first set when pro-Bartoli
sections of the crowd cheered her errors and the world number 33
cried during the final games and again as she left the court.
"I'm sorry I beat her that way," world number nine Bartoli
said.
"I was just focusing on my own game and not really looking
at the scoreboard. Jarmila is a lovely lady and a lovely girl
and when I saw her in tears, it was really heartbreaking.
"I can't really miss a shot just for the sake of missing a
shot. It was really hard to see her like that but I'm sure she
will bounce back. She's a really talented player and I'm sure
she has a great future."
Bartoli's team mate Richard Gasquet secured victory for
France with a 6-2 5-7 6-1 win over Lleyton Hewitt. Gasquet and
Bartoli then overcame Gajdosova and Hewitt 6-3 6-4 in the dead
mixed doubles rubber.
Earlier, Li Na continued her form resurgence but was unable
to prevent China's defeat by Spain.
The world number five peeled off 18 forehand winners to beat
Anabel Medina Garrigues 6-3 6-1 but that was as good as it got
for China.
Spain's Fernando Verdasco made light work of the
lowest-ranked player in the tournament, world number 424 Wu Di,
cruising through 6-3 6-4. Wu struggled in the deciding mixed
doubles and Spain won 6-0 6-2.
Li's ball striking and court movement have been impeccable
in consecutive singles wins at the Hopman Cup thanks to an
intensive four-week training camp in Munich during the
off-season.
"In Munich I had four weeks of no interviews, no photos
shoots, only tennis training," she said.
"It was tough, six hours of training a day, two or three
hours on the court but mostly it was for fitness because I want
to be healthy for a whole season. I have had knee and back
injuries and I don't want that again."
(Editing by Justin Palmer)