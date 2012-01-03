PERTH Jan 3 Marion Bartoli left Jarmila Gajdosova in tears after routing the Australian 6-0 6-0 as France eased to a 3-0 Hopman Cup victory on Tuesday.

Spain overcame China 2-1 and the winner of Thursday's France-Spain clash will be guaranteed a place in the final of the mixed-team event.

Bartoli was in imperious form to blast Gajdosova off court in 52 minutes in a match broadcast on prime-time television in Australia.

Gajdosova was angered during the first set when pro-Bartoli sections of the crowd cheered her errors and the world number 33 cried during the final games and again as she left the court.

"I'm sorry I beat her that way," world number nine Bartoli said.

"I was just focusing on my own game and not really looking at the scoreboard. Jarmila is a lovely lady and a lovely girl and when I saw her in tears, it was really heartbreaking.

"I can't really miss a shot just for the sake of missing a shot. It was really hard to see her like that but I'm sure she will bounce back. She's a really talented player and I'm sure she has a great future."

Bartoli's team mate Richard Gasquet secured victory for France with a 6-2 5-7 6-1 win over Lleyton Hewitt. Gasquet and Bartoli then overcame Gajdosova and Hewitt 6-3 6-4 in the dead mixed doubles rubber.

Earlier, Li Na continued her form resurgence but was unable to prevent China's defeat by Spain.

The world number five peeled off 18 forehand winners to beat Anabel Medina Garrigues 6-3 6-1 but that was as good as it got for China.

Spain's Fernando Verdasco made light work of the lowest-ranked player in the tournament, world number 424 Wu Di, cruising through 6-3 6-4. Wu struggled in the deciding mixed doubles and Spain won 6-0 6-2.

Li's ball striking and court movement have been impeccable in consecutive singles wins at the Hopman Cup thanks to an intensive four-week training camp in Munich during the off-season.

"In Munich I had four weeks of no interviews, no photos shoots, only tennis training," she said.

"It was tough, six hours of training a day, two or three hours on the court but mostly it was for fitness because I want to be healthy for a whole season. I have had knee and back injuries and I don't want that again."

