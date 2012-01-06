PERTH Jan 6 Petra Kvitova landed a
psychological blow in her battle with Caroline Wozniacki for the
world number one ranking with a gripping three-set victory at
the Hopman Cup on Thursday that helped Czech Republic to beat
Denmark and reach the final.
Kvitova will dethrone Wozniacki as the queen of women's
tennis if she wins the Sydney International next week. Her
powerful but occasionally erratic 7-6 3-6 6-4 win at the
Burswood Dome was the ideal build-up to the Sydney tournament
and, even more importantly, the Australian Open from Jan. 16.
Kvitova and team mate Tomas Berdych stormed into the final
of the mixed team event as Group A winners with a 2-0 defeat of
Denmark.
Berdych sealed the tie, and a date with Group B winners
France in Saturday's final, by beating Frederik Nielsen 6-1 6-3.
Wozniacki was clearly not optimistic about Denmark's chances
of beating the Czechs and reaching the final as she had booked
an overnight flight to Sydney before the tie began.
Wozniacki's critics say she does not deserve the top ranking
because she has not yet won a major title. Kvitova lifted the
Wimbledon trophy last year and went on to win the prestigious
season-ending WTA Championships in Istanbul, defeating Wozniacki
along the way.
The world number two said her preparations for the
Australian Open were going perfectly.
"I'm really happy that I won because it was a little, small
test of how we are prepared for the Aussie Open," Kvitova said.
"Caroline played really well, it was a close match, but
every match is different and it is not the Aussie Open. I
understand that people like seeing numbers one and two in the
world playing and I hope it was a good match for them to watch.
"It's the first time we have gone to three sets in a match.
I was slow in the second set but I needed to be more aggressive.
The key was my serve. That was the key for the whole match."
Wozniacki, who started slowly at the Hopman Cup after
arriving late following a holiday in Thailand, said: "I'm not
feeling any pressure about the ranking.
"I've finished number one for two years in a row and I think
that's a great achievement. Very few people have ever done that.
I'm playing well and enjoying my tennis and I'm excited a new
year is starting.
"It was a great match from both of us, it could have gone
either way. I feel like my form is starting to go on the up. All
I can do is keep focused and win as many matches and tournaments
as possible.
"We have just over a week before the Australian Open starts
- I think I've got a lot to look forward to."
(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more tennis