PERTH Jan 7 Petra Kvitova continued her impeccable start to the year by defeating Marion Bartoli in straight sets to give Czech Republic a 1-0 lead in the Hopman Cup final against France.

Bartoli led 5-3 in the first set but Kvitova hit a purple patch of scything first serves and booming forehands to win four games in a row. She swept through the second set for a 7-5 6-1 victory in one hour and 29 minutes.

Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych has the opportunity to wrap up the final in the men's singles against Richard Gasquet.

Kvitova left the $1 million mixed team event with a 4-0 singles record and a head of steam going into the Sydney International next week.

She will replace Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki as the world number one if she wins the final in Sydney, where Wozniacki is the top seed. Kvitova is aiming to become the first female world number one from Czech Republic since her role model, Martina Navratilova, dominated women's tennis in the 1980s.

Kvitova first met Navratilova in the Wimbledon locker room during her run to the title at the All England Club last year.

"We talked a little bit and it was really enjoyable," she told Reuters during the Hopman Cup.

"She really supported me a lot. In the final at Wimbledon, Martina and Jana Novotna were in the box supporting me. It was really nice they took the time to be there.

"Martina was my idol when I was growing up so for me, it was a beautiful moment to have her there. I saw her again after I won the final and that was such a beautiful time, talking to her as a winner of Wimbledon.

"I cried after that. We still email each other even if we don't talk too much. I don't want to bother her too much."

Kvitova also paid tribute to Bartoli.

"I think she has improved a lot over the off-season," she said. "I played more aggressively on the return in the second set. I just wanted to make every ball from my side of the net as heavy as possible." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

