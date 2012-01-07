PERTH Jan 7 Petra Kvitova continued her
impeccable start to the year by defeating Marion Bartoli in
straight sets to give Czech Republic a 1-0 lead in the Hopman
Cup final against France.
Bartoli led 5-3 in the first set but Kvitova hit a purple
patch of scything first serves and booming forehands to win four
games in a row. She swept through the second set for a 7-5 6-1
victory in one hour and 29 minutes.
Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych has the opportunity to wrap
up the final in the men's singles against Richard Gasquet.
Kvitova left the $1 million mixed team event with a 4-0
singles record and a head of steam going into the Sydney
International next week.
She will replace Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki as the world
number one if she wins the final in Sydney, where Wozniacki is
the top seed. Kvitova is aiming to become the first female world
number one from Czech Republic since her role model, Martina
Navratilova, dominated women's tennis in the 1980s.
Kvitova first met Navratilova in the Wimbledon locker room
during her run to the title at the All England Club last year.
"We talked a little bit and it was really enjoyable," she
told Reuters during the Hopman Cup.
"She really supported me a lot. In the final at Wimbledon,
Martina and Jana Novotna were in the box supporting me. It was
really nice they took the time to be there.
"Martina was my idol when I was growing up so for me, it was
a beautiful moment to have her there. I saw her again after I
won the final and that was such a beautiful time, talking to her
as a winner of Wimbledon.
"I cried after that. We still email each other even if we
don't talk too much. I don't want to bother her too much."
Kvitova also paid tribute to Bartoli.
"I think she has improved a lot over the off-season," she
said. "I played more aggressively on the return in the second
set. I just wanted to make every ball from my side of the net as
heavy as possible."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
