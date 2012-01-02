PERTH Jan 2 World number one Caroline
Wozniacki arrived in Australia four hours before her match but
shrugged off her less than perfect preparations to make a
winning start at the Hopman Cup on Monday.
The Dane flew to Perth from a holiday in Thailand with her
boyfriend, world number three golfer Rory McIlroy, to score a
comeback 7-6 6-2 win over American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.
Wozniacki went straight from the airport to a practice court
at the Burswood Dome and lost five of the first six games but
Mattek-Sands let her off the hook as Denmark beat United States
2-1 in Group A of the mixed team event.
Mardy Fish defeated Frederik Nielsen 4-6 7-6 6-4 in the
opening match but Wozniacki paired up with her compatriot to win
the mixed doubles encounter 7-5 6-3.
"It's the first time I've had that sort of preparation,"
Wozniacki told reporters. "I was a little bit nervous about how
my body would feel.
"I actually felt pretty good during practice but I had a bit
of time to wait before I played and started to feel a bit tired
because your body is slowing down.
"But once I got out there I tried not to think about it,
just keep playing. I didn't even know I was 5-1 down, I just
wanted to keep going," added Wozniacki.
"It's been a long day but a great day."
CZECHS WIN
Earlier, world number two Petra Kvitova demolished Tsvetana
Pironkova as the top-seeded Czech Republic defeated Bulgaria 2-1
in the same group.
Wimbledon champion Kvitova won 6-4 6-2 before team mate
Tomas Berdych floored Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 6-7 6-3 and the
Bulgarians won the mixed doubles 2-6 6-3 7-6.
Kvitova faces Wozniacki at the Hopman Cup on Friday in a
clash that could set the tone for the Australian summer.
The Czech said the intense interest in her attempt to
dethrone Wozniacki at the top of the rankings was getting on her
nerves.
"Sometimes it's crazy that everywhere you go you get the
same questions being asked," Kvitova said. "I know that for you
reporters it's important to know about it but for me I just want
to play and try to have fun on court.
"Women's tennis is so open now that anybody can win grand
slams," she added in a reference to the first grand slam of the
year at the Australian Open later this month.
Kvitova believes it is simply a matter of time before
Wozniacki triumphs at one of the top four tournaments.
"Caroline is a great player who will win slams," said the
Czech. "Last year in the four grand slams we had four different
winners so it's not only about me, even though I have won a
grand slam and I know the feeling - it's unbelievable.
"It would be nice to feel that again in Australia. But it
was only one year ago that I was number 34 in the world and I am
still getting used to this."
