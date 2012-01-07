* Czech Republic win Hopman Cup final against France
* Berdych and Kvitova unbeaten in singles
By Will Swanton
PERTH, Jan 7 Petra Kvitova and Tomas
Berdych produced some impeccable tennis to give the Czech
Republic the Hopman Cup with a 2-0 win over France in the final
on Saturday.
Wimbledon champion Kvitova saw off Marion Bartoli 7-5 6-1 in
the opening match and then Berdych defeated Richard Gasquet 7-6
6-4 to take an unassailable lead in the tie.
With the result decided, the mixed doubles match did not go
ahead.
"It couldn't be better," Berdych told reporters. "It has
been an extremely great week.
"I need to congratulate Petra, she won all she could and I
tried to add some winning of my own so we could be standing here
with such a nice trophy. It was the best final we could have,"
he added.
World number two Kvitova could overtake Caroline Wozniacki
at the top of the rankings if she wins the Sydney International
next week and Berdych had no doubt the Dane was on borrowed
time.
"She's going to be number one," Berdych said of his team
mate. "It's a bit sad that she didn't already make it last year
but I think soon she is going to be number one.
"She is second in the world and has just a small step to be
number one. She has showed here that even though she wasn't a
hundred percent healthy, she still won all her singles matches.
Just from my point of view, Petra's standard of play is really
high," Berdych added.
Both Czech players were unbeaten in singles matches during
the mixed team competition at the Burswood Dome and are in great
form with Australian Open starting on Jan. 16.
Kvitova, however, was circumspect about her Australian Open
prospects.
"Many of us can win. We will see. This has been a perfect
week of preparation. It will be a very tough grand slam, as
usual," she said.
Kvitova had trailed the gallant Bartoli 5-3 in the first set
but hit a purple patch of scything first serves and booming
forehands to win four straight games in front of a capacity
crowd of 8,365.
The Czech swept through the second set for victory in one
hour and 29 minutes.
Berdych gave a supreme demonstration of power hitting and
although Gasquet fought as hard as he could, the Frenchman ended
up throwing his hands in the air in exasperation.
World number seven Berdych controlled the majority of points
with his customarily flat, deep groundstrokes and the second set
risked being a whitewash until Gasquet recovered one of two
service breaks he had conceded.
Apart from that glitch, Berdych was almost robotic in his
execution in a match lasting one hour and 34 minutes.
He won the match with a cannon of a first serve down the
middle.
(Editing By Alison Wildey)