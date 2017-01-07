Jan 7 Kristina Mladenovic and Richard Gasquet beat Coco Vandeweghe and Jack Sock of the United States to win France's second Hopman Cup title in Perth on Saturday.

Gasquet, who saved a match point in the third-set tiebreak, gave France the early lead by beating Sock 6-3 5-7 7-6(6) in a thrilling match lasting two and a half hours.

Mladenovic, however, failed to wrap up victory as she struggled to cope with the powerful groundstrokes of Vandeweghe, who brought the U.S. level by beating the Frenchwoman 6-4 7-5.

Vandeweghe's win forced the final to a deciding mixed doubles match and France won it 4-1 4-3(0) after a second-set tiebreak to deny the Americans a record seventh Hopman Cup title.

France's only previous success in the mixed team event came in 2014. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)