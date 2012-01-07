Jan 7 Czech Republic beat France 2-0 in the Hopman Cup final in Perth on Saturday. Petra Kvitova beat Marion Bartoli 7-5 6-1. Tomas Berdych beat Richard Gasquet 7-6 (7-0) 6-4.

