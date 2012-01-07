UPDATE 6-Tennis-World Indoor Tournament men's singles results
Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the World Indoor Tournament Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-4 6-2 Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) beat Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) 6-2 7-6(4) Round 1 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Alexander Zverev (Germany) 3-6 6-3 6-4 5-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-7(4) 6-2 6