UPDATE 1-Tennis-Dolgopolov upsets Nishikori to win Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
Jan 4 Results from the Hopman Cup in Perth on Wednesday.
GROUP A - Czech Republic beat United States 3-0
Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.) 6-2 6-1.
Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Mardy Fish (U.S.) 6-3 6-3.
Tomas Berdych/Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)/Mardy Fish and Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.) 6-3 7-5.
GROUP A - Bulgaria beat Denmark 2-1
Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria) 7-5 4-6 6-2
Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Frederik Nielsen (Denmark) 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.
Grigor Dimitrov/Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria) beat Frederik Nielsen/Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 6-4 (10-1)
Feb 19 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.
