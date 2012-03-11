* Six players fall victim to widespread virus
* Monfils the latest player to withdraw from Indian Wells
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 11 (Reuters) -
Intestinal fortitude has become a prized commodity at Indian
Wells where at least six players have succumbed to a widespread
viral infection over the past three days, organisers said.
Frenchman Gael Monfils, the 14th seed in the ATP tournament,
and American Vania King both pulled out of the singles draw on
Sunday because of stomach problems.
Monfils, who had been scheduled to play his first match
against Russian Nikolay Davydenko in the second round, was
replaced by lucky loser Bjorn Phau of Germany.
King, who won her first WTA title in Paris last month, had
already played two matches in the California desert and her
pullout handed 18th-seeded German Angelique Kerber a place in
the fourth round of the WTA tournament.
King, who had never reached the fourth round at Indian
Wells, tweeted on Sunday: "Just spent one of the worst nights of
my life (gruesome details) fever, vomiting, diarrhea..all at the
same time..caught a bug from someone."
Earlier this week, Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber, Italian
Andreas Seppi, Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova and American
Bethanie Mattek-Sands had all suffered from stomach bugs.
Kohlschreiber withdrew before his second match of the week,
Seppi and Rybarikova retired during their second-round
encounters while Mattek-Sands, who lost her first-round match in
the singles, is still competing in the women's doubles.
In a statement issued on Sunday, health officials in the
Palm Springs area said the virus had spread across the Coachella
Valley, resulting in symptoms of nausea, vomiting, fever and
diarrhoea.
"It (the virus) is self-limited and lasts between 24 and 48
hours," the Eisenhower Medical Center said. "It is transmitted
by air and direct contact and not passed via food.
"... we have seen increases in overall visits to the
emergency department by about 15 percent over the past week. We
have seen fans and players at the tournament experience these
symptoms as well."
(Editing by Julian Linden)