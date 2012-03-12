* Eight players fall victim to widespread virus
* Zvonareva the latest player to withdraw from Indian Wells
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 11 (Reuters) -
Intestinal fortitude has become a prized commodity at Indian
Wells where Vera Zvonareva and Gael Monfils are among eight
players who have succumbed to a widespread viral infection.
Russian Zvonareva, the ninth seed in the WTA tournament,
withdrew from her scheduled third-round match on Sunday, gifting
Czech Klara Zakopalova a spot in the next round.
Earlier in the day, Frenchman Monfils, the 14th seed in the
ATP event, American Vania King and Austrian Juergen Melzer also
pulled out because of stomach problems.
"I'm really sorry to withdraw from the tournament but
unfortunately I'm not feeling well enough to compete today,"
Zvonareva, a 12-times winner on the WTA Tour, said in a
statement.
"Hopefully I can recover from the illness and play in the
next event (in Miami) but today I just don't feel that I can go
out there and perform well enough."
Monfils, who had been set to play his first match against
Russian Nikolay Davydenko in the second round, was replaced by
lucky loser Bjorn Phau of Germany.
King, who won her first WTA title in Paris last month, had
already played two matches in the California desert and her
pullout handed 18th-seeded German Angelique Kerber a place in
the fourth round.
'WORST NIGHTS'
King, who had never reached the fourth round at Indian
Wells, tweeted on Sunday: "Just spent one of the worst nights of
my life (gruesome details) fever, vomiting, diarrhea..all at the
same time..caught a bug from someone."
Melzer, who had been beaten in the second round of the ATP
tournament, pulled out of the men's doubles on Sunday.
Earlier this week, Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber, Italian
Andreas Seppi, Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova and American
Bethanie Mattek-Sands had all suffered from stomach bugs.
Kohlschreiber withdrew before his second match of the week,
Seppi and Rybarikova retired during their second-round
encounters while Mattek-Sands, who lost her first-round match in
the singles, is still competing in the women's doubles.
In a statement issued on Sunday, health officials in the
Palm Springs area said the virus had spread across the Coachella
Valley, resulting in symptoms of nausea, vomiting, fever and
diarrhoea.
"It (the virus) is self-limited and lasts between 24 and 48
hours," the Eisenhower Medical Center said. "It is transmitted
by air and direct contact and not passed via food.
"... we have seen increases in overall visits to the
emergency department by about 15 percent over the past week. We
have seen fans and players at the tournament experience these
symptoms as well."
