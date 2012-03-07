By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 6 With his
confidence sky-high after winning five of his last seven
tournaments, Roger Federer returns to one of his favourite
venues for the Masters Series event starting this week.
The Swiss world number three has triumphed three times at
the state-of-the-art Indian Wells Tennis Garden and will be
difficult to beat on the hardcourt surface with his defensive
skills now possibly better than ever.
Long regarded as one of the most elegant and aggressive
serve-and-volley players of all time, Federer has had to improve
the resilience of his baseline game in recent years in a bid to
blunt the twin challenge of Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
"I've just been confident," Federer told reporters in the
build-up to the first Masters Series event of the year,
referring to his impressive run of form since his semi-final
loss to Djokovic at last year's U.S. Open.
"I've been playing aggressive, I was focused and I didn't
doubt my ability. I'm defending much better than I was in the
middle of last year when I felt like I couldn't come out of
tough defensive positions.
"I was able to sort of turn it around. Now I just have to
keep it up."
Though Federer has not claimed a grand slam singles crown
since the 2010 Australian Open, he has piled up 10 ATP World
Tour titles during that span.
"I've had a great stretch," said the Swiss, who beat Andy
Murray 7-5 6-4 to win the Dubai Championships on Saturday. "It's
about keeping up the good work and hopefully playing even better
tennis, or at least maintaining this level of playing."
Federer, a 16-times grand slam winner, has always loved
competing in the California desert at Indian Wells.
'BEST TENNIS'
"This tournament has worked out well for me, winning three
titles in a row and playing some of my best tennis here," said
the 30-year-old, who is seeded to meet Nadal in the semi-finals.
"I've had some great finals, big matches, and I always enjoy
playing at Indian Wells. The surface really suits my game, my
slice stays low, the kick goes up and the ball travels quickly
through the air."
Despite losing to Federer in last week's final, Murray also
arrives in the California desert with high hopes.
"I did everything pretty good (last week)," the Briton said.
"I was happy I managed to adjust to the court after a couple
matches, because I was struggling at the beginning of the week.
"It turned out to be a very good week. The conditions in
Indian Wells ... are going to be very, very different ... a much
slower court, which hopefully will suit my game a little bit
better."
Australian Open champion Djokovic, who beat Spaniard Nadal
in last year's final at Indian Wells, is the top seed with Nadal
seeded second, Federer third and Murray fourth.
Among the leading contenders in the women's competition,
starting on Wednesday, are holder Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark,
Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and
second-ranked Russian Maria Sharapova.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Ian Ransom)