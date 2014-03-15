March 15 Roger Federer ended the giant-killing run of Alexandr Dolgopolov on Saturday to book his place in the final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Federer showed no mercy against his Ukrainian opponent as he cruised to a 6-3 6-1 victory in a one-sided semi-final that lasted just a tick over an hour.

The Swiss master has already won the Indian Wells title four times and made it through to a fifth final without dropping a set in the California desert.

His opponent in Sunday's final will be either Serbia's Novak Djokovic or American John Isner, who were due to play the second men's semi-final later on Saturday.

Federer, relaxed and super confident after winning his 78th singles title in Dubai earlier this month, pounced on Dolgopolov from the outset, breaking him once to snatch the opening set.

The Ukrainian had beaten three higher ranked players, including world number one Rafa Nadal, to reach the semis but was powerless to stop Federer, who fired down seven aces in a brilliant serving performance.

"(It was ) Tough conditions for both of us," Federer said in a courtside interview. "I think I really served well when I had to and that allowed me to take more chances.

"Alexandr's had a wonderful tournament so it's really a big win for me today.

"I was going for it and I served a lot of aces, it was one of the best serving performances of my career." (Reporting by Julian Linden in New , editing by Gene Cherry)