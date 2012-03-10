By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| INDIAN WELLS, California, March 9
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 9 Novak
Djokovic has been the game's top player for more than a year but
the Serbian is not taking his world number one ranking for
granted.
Djokovic, who has clinched four of the last five grand slams
and posted a remarkable win-loss record of 70-6 in 2011, is well
aware that fortunes can change very quickly in the sport.
"I don't consider myself being on the top of the world,
being untouchable or unbeatable," the 24-year-old told reporters
on Friday while preparing for his opening match at the Indian
Wells ATP tournament.
"That's out of the question. I always try to give 100
percent in every practice that I have, I always want to have the
positive mindset in preparing well for every event, for every
season."
Asked what had been his proudest achievement since the start
of his red-hot run last year, Djokovic replied: "I'm very, very
proud of my consistency, the results throughout the whole year.
"But the biggest success was Wimbledon, winning that title,
winning the tournament that I always dreamed of winning, so I
guess I can take that out as my proudest."
Djokovic, who outlasted Spaniard Rafa Nadal 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7
7-5 in an epic final at the Australian Open in January, will be
aiming for a fourth consecutive grand slam crown at the French
Open in June.
Roland Garros has always been his favourite grand slam venue
but he knows he will face an uphill task their on its claycourt
surface in a tournament he has yet to win.
"I've had a good couple of years playing in Roland Garros,
unfortunately I didn't reach the finals yet in Paris," Djokovic
said. "I have played three semi-finals there, mostly against
Rafa, and had some really good matches there.
"I love playing at Roland Garros, so hopefully this year I
can make at least a step further."
GRAND SLAM TALK
While Djokovic accepted there would be speculation about a
calendar year grand slam following his successful title defence
at the Australian Open, he prefers to let others do the talking.
"The fact is that there is always pressure and always
expectations for somebody who is a top player, and it's
something that you can understand and expect," the Serb said.
"But you have to deal with the pressure.
"You have to understand it, cherish it and accept it as a
challenge, just try to take the best out of it. I need to keep
my single-minded focus ... because that is the way that I can
stay grounded and I can stay committed.
"For all the other speculations off the court, I cannot
influence those and I understand that there will be talk."
Djokovic, who beat Nadal 4-6 6-3 6-2 in last year's final at
Indian Wells on the way to a 41-0 win streak that finally ended
with his French Open semi-final loss to Roger Federer, was
delighted to be back.
"It's always good to be back in a place where I have done so
well in the last five years, played finals and winning two
titles," he said. "It's always something to look forward to
because it's one of the best events that we have in the sport.
"You play against best players in the world and the
conditions here are suitable to my style of the game. The courts
are a little bit slower, which I like and prefer better, so I'm
looking forward to this week."
Djokovic, also champion at Indian Wells in 2008, will face
Kazakhstan qualifier Andrey Golubev in the second round, having
been given a first-round bye.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)