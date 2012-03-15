By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| INDIAN WELLS, California, March 14
Comfortably the best player in the world for more than a
year, Novak Djokovic believes he is close to the stunning form
he produced to launch his 2011 campaign with a 41-0 record.
The top-ranked Serbian has clinched four of the last five
grand slams and stayed on track for a third Indian Wells title
after beating Spaniard Pablo Andujar 6-0 6-7 6-2 in the fourth
round on Wednesday.
"I'm playing better as the tournament goes on and that's the
goal, to perform as best as I can," Djokovic told reporters
after booking his place in the last eight of the elite ATP
Masters 1000 event.
"Of course my best changes day to day. It's not easy to
always perform 100 percent every match you play because it's a
different opponent, different conditions. As the tournament goes
on you, there is more importance, more pressure of the matches.
"But I believe I'm playing better, and in that first set and
in the third set today I think I've played as well as I played
at this stage last year."
Twelve months ago, Djokovic was on his way to a remarkable
41-0 win streak that finally ended with his French Open
semi-final loss to Roger Federer in June.
Since then, he has triumphed at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open,
then successfully defended his title at the Australian Open in
January where he outlasted Spaniard Rafa Nadal 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7
7-5 in an epic final.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN BOOST
"Pretty much all of the first half of last year I played
great," Djokovic said. "Australia was an incredible tournament
for me, and when you start the year with a grand slam win, it
gives you a lot of confidence.
"I was playing on that confidence run, and I was trying to
be 100 percent committed to every match that I play. That
mindset that I had of just taking one match at a time helped me
to have the streak that I had.
"But it wasn't easy, of course. Everybody was talk talking
about when the loss will come, and it had to come sometime. I
was aware of that, but I was not trying to think about every win
that I had."
Djokovic, Indian Wells champion in 2008 and again last year
when he beat Nadal 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the final, remains on course
for another title showdown with the Spaniard should the seedings
pan out.
The 24-year-old Serb has always relished his matches against
Nadal and Swiss Federer, who each advanced to the quarter-finals
at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Wednesday
"They both present a big challenge for me every time I
played them," said Djokovic, who posted a remarkable win-loss
record of 70-6 in 2011.
"Our matches in the past have made me a better player; made
me understand what I need to work on to win against them. It's
thrilling for us and it's challenging.
"I think it's interesting for the crowd and for the
tournaments to see the top players playing against each other.
It's something that at the present moment gives men's tennis
that extra positive vibe in sports."
Djokovic will face Spaniard Nicolas Almagro on Thursday for
a place in the last four at Indian Wells.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes. Editing by Patrick Johnston)