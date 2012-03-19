March 18 Roger Federer has not won a grand slam
crown since the 2010 Australian Open but his scintillating form
over the past nine months suggests he will be back in the elite
winners circle very soon.
The Swiss maestro overcame big-serving American John Isner
7-6 6-3 in the final of the Indian Wells tournament on Sunday,
his sixth ATP World Tour title in his last eight tournaments.
Federer fended off a flu bug in the early stages of the
event before going on to beat former U.S. Open champion Juan
Martin Del Potro, 10-times grand slam winner Rafa Nadal and then
Isner in straight sets.
Since his gripping 7-6 6-4 3-6 2-6 5-7 semi-final defeat by
Novak Djokovic at last years U.S. Open, the Swiss has won 39 of
his 41 matches, sparking talk he may be back to his very best.
"I think I have been playing extremely well since the (2011)
French Open," 16-times grand slam champion Federer told
reporters after winning his third consecutive title on the men's
circuit.
"But people aren't giving me enough credit sometimes for how
great that tournament was because I didn't win it.
"Same thing at Wimbledon. I thought I played really well
there, too and I was really in a good position to do something
extraordinary there as well. Same thing happened at the U.S.
Open."
Federer was runner-up to Spanish left-hander Nadal at last
year's French Open and lost to Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in
the last eight at Wimbledon after winning the first two sets.
TOUGH SPELL
"So it was a tough spell for me, and important to stay calm
and keep on working hard and maybe take minor adjustments and
hopefully luck would turn on my side," the 30-year-old Swiss
said.
"It's amazing that it's all come around so nicely in the
indoor season at the end of the year starting in Basel. I have
won six out of eight. It's pretty extraordinary."
Asked if he was playing better than ever, world number three
Federer replied: "I don't know. I think I had a great run the
last three matches, and obviously the last six months it's been
really good.
"Before that was great, too. I'm just happy that I'm feeling
healthy and happy and willing to play. Just enjoying life,
really. I think I'm playing extremely well. If it's the best of
my life, I'll never know."
For the moment, Federer has set his sights on winning
further grand slam titles and said that regaining the top
ranking from Djokovic was a longer-term target.
"It's not right now a goal for me in the short term, because
I can't be world number one because Novak has played amazing
these last 12 months," he added.
"Just because I have been on a great run doesn't mean he
hasn't. And he might go and do another run or ... Rafa might go
on his clay court run again, and then all things become very
difficult as well for me to get to world number one.
"I love winning tennis tournaments, especially when you put
in all the hard work and the sacrifice of playing a lot of
matches before this, making sure I get some momentum and
confidence going."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)