By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| INDIAN WELLS, California, March 13
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 13
champion Roger Federer survived an early storm from Milos Raonic
before taking control to complete a 6-7 6-2 6-4 victory in the
third round of the Indian Wells ATP tournament on Tuesday.
Stunned by the young Canadian's power serving in the opening
set, the Swiss maestro delivered a master class in the next two,
sealing victory in just over two hours when the towering Raonic
netted a forehand.
Federer, who had never previously played the 21-year-old
Canadian, will next face Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci, who
benefited from a walkover when Russian Nikolay Davydenko
withdrew due to illness.
"For me it was a difficult match," Federer said in a
courtside interview after receiving rapturous applause from the
near-capacity crowd at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. "I've
never played him before.
"He's probably seen me play a whole lot of times on TV which
helps him out a bit. But I really did well. I hung in there and
played a great second set.
"The third set was close and I'm happy to be moving on in
the tournament," added the Swiss, who had swept past American
Denis Kudla 6-4 6-1 in the previous round while shaking off a
flu bug and slight temperature.
On a cool evening in the California desert, the opening set
went with serve and into a tiebreak that Raonic won 7-4 when
Federer hit a forehand service return long.
However the Swiss immediately broke the Canadian in the next
game, firing a pinpoint forehand winner down the line to lead
1-0. He again broke in the fifth when he blasted a forehand past
Raonic who was stranded at the net to go 4-1 up.
With the crowd eagerly watching the action on the showpiece
stadium court, world number three Federer comfortably served out
to level the match at one-set all.
The final set went with serve until the seventh game when
Federer coolly set up a break point with a whipped forehand
winner and immediately took advantage when he passed Raonic with
a crunching backhand winner down the line to lead 3-4.
Federer, who clinched three consecutive titles at Indian
Wells from 2004, served out to seal the win, wrapping up victory
on his first match point after a crunching forehand winner down
the line had put him 40-15 up.
Federer paid tribute to emerging talent Raonic, who has
already has recorded five victories over top-10 players.
"He serves really well and he's going to be for sure a
future top-10 player, and a whole lot better," the 16-times
grand slam champion said. "He did very well tonight under
pressure as well."
