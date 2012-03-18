By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 17
three Roger Federer has not won a grand slam crown for more than
two years but he proved on Saturday he is still a major force to
be reckoned with at the elite level.
The Swiss maestro delivered a delicious smorgasbord of
crunching forehands, sizzling backhands, delicate drop shots and
pinpoint volleys as he outplayed second seed Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-4
in the last four of the Indian Wells ATP tournament.
Federer advanced regally to his third successive final with
a performance that impressed even himself, and on Sunday, he
will take on big-serving American John Isner in a bid to win a
third consecutive ATP World Tour title.
"I know how well I played tonight, so I'm just really
pleased with my performance," the 30-year-old Swiss told
reporters after coping superbly with rain, gusting winds and his
long-time Spanish rival at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
"It's been a great week so far, and it's another opportunity
tomorrow to make it even more special. Obviously conditions were
tough today and against one of my greatest rivals, it's always
nice if you come out on top, so I'm very, very happy."
Federer, a three-times champion at this imposing California
desert venue, has won 38 of his 40 matches since his 7-6 6-4 3-6
2-6 5-7 semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic at last year's U.S.
Open.
"It's nice that I'm putting together a lot of wins in a row
at the moment and that I have shown also great reaction after
the tough loss I had against Djokovic, because that obviously
hurt," the 16-times grand slam champion said.
"I'm very happy with my game and happy that my body is
holding up and mentally I'm still fresh, which is very
surprising."
FLU BUG
Federer, whose most recent grand slam crown came at the 2010
Australian Open, had arrived at Indian Wells battling a flu bug
and a temperature but his 24-carat display against Nadal on
Saturday confirmed he is back to his very best.
"I've not felt great this week and I didn't expect myself to
play so well tonight," he said. "This is sometimes when you can
pull off the biggest wins of your career."
Nadal applauded Federer's performance, after losing to the
Swiss for only the second time in their last six meetings.
"He played fantastic, and I just congratulate him," the
Spanish left-hander said. "He started the match playing more
than unbelievable.
"His serve was with high percentage, and I wasn't able to
play my usual tactic against him with those conditions. He hit
the balls, every one, inside the court and the weather
conditions made it more difficult for the topspin for me."
Federer and 10-times grand slam champion Nadal have now met
28 times with the Spaniard holding an 18-10 career advantage,
though the Swiss edges their hardcourt encounters 6-5.
"We haven't been playing maybe as often in the past, but
when we do play each other we both usually play pretty well,"
Federer said of their fierce rivalry. "Tonight I think that was
the case again."
(Editing by John O'Brien)