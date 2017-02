INDIAN WELLS, California, March 18 Roger Federer beat American John Isner 7-6 6-3 on Sunday to become the first player to win the Indian Wells ATP tournament four times.

The Swiss world number three blunted the powerful serving of Isner with a controlled display, edging the American 9-7 in the first set tiebreak then breaking him twice in the second set to triumph in one hour and 21 minutes.

Federer clinched the title when the towering Isner, who upset world number one Serb Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, dumped a forehand into the net.

The Swiss, who had won three consecutive titles at Indian Wells from 2004-06, raised both arms skywards in celebration as the capacity crowd erupted in applause. (Editing by Julian Linden)