INDIAN WELLS, California, March 9 Spanish world number four David Ferrer became the first top seed to tumble out of the men's event at the BNP Paribas Open, losing 3-6 6-4 6-3 to big-serving Kevin Anderson in the second round on Saturday.

Fourth-seeded Ferrer, a winner of two ATP titles this year who is known for his speed across the court, was overpowered by his South African opponent in the final two sets as Anderson wrapped up victory in just under two hours.

Serving for the match in dazzling sunshine at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Anderson sealed his first win against the Spaniard in two career meetings when Ferrer dumped a backhand service return into the net.

The towering South African clinched both fists in jubilant celebration before walking to the net to shake hands with his opponent.

Anderson, who broke Ferrer's serve once in the second set and twice in the third, will next face Finland's Jarkko Nieminen, who crushed Spaniard Fernando Verdasco 6-1 6-0 earlier in the day.

In other matches, Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka came from a set down to beat American Wayne Odesnik 3-6 6-2 6-1 while Frenchman Benoit Paire swept past Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4 6-2.

Later on Saturday, four-times champion Roger Federer was scheduled to launch his title defence against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin while Spaniard Rafa Nadal, sidelined for seven months last year by a left knee injury, faces American Ryan Harrison. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)