INDIAN WELLS, California, March 16 Looking as though he had never been away, Rafa Nadal continued his impressive comeback with a high-quality 6-4 7-5 victory over Tomas Berdych in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.

The Spaniard, who returned to the ATP circuit only last month after seven months on the sidelines with a left knee injury, broke the Czech once to take the opening set, then won a tense second set to improve his record this year to 16-1.

Nadal will next meet either top-seeded Serb Novak Djokovic or Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro who were playing their semi-final late on Saturday. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)