By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| INDIAN WELLS, California, March 10
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 10 World
number one Novak Djokovic eased into the third round of the
Indian Wells ATP tournament with a commanding 6-3 6-2 victory
over Kazakhstan qualifier Andrey Golubev on Saturday.
The top-seeded Serb, champion here in 2008 and last year,
broke his opponent's serve twice in each set to triumph in one
hour 20 minutes.
"It was a good start," Djokovic said in a courtside
interview after sealing the win with a powerful first serve that
forced a wild backhand error by his 145th-ranked opponent.
"We didn't play a beautiful match and there were a lot of
unforced errors but look, it's the opening match of the
tournament for me and I am getting used to the conditions and
the court.
"Hopefully the next match will be better," added the Serb,
who won his fifth grand slam crown at the Australian Open in
January.
Djokovic, who beat Spaniard Rafa Nadal in last year's final,
will next face South African Kevin Anderson, who benefited from
a walkover when Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew due to
an unspecified illness.
British world number four Andy Murray, runner-up at Indian
Wells in 2009, was scheduled to play his second-round match
against Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez later on Saturday.
RODDICK FIGHTBACK
Earlier, Czech Tomas Berdych advanced with a 6-7 6-3 6-4 win
over Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky while American Andy Roddick
clawed his way back to beat Poland's Lukasz Kubot 4-6 7-6 6-3.
Roddick, a break down and trailing 4-5 in the second set,
was in danger of losing the match when he suddenly found form
with his service returns to take control.
"That was all the difference," said Roddick, whose world
ranking of 31st is his lowest since August 2001. "I had to have
hit 10 winner returns from that point from being down in the
second.
"I started putting pressure on every service game he had and
broke like four times from then from not breaking at all for the
first hour and 45 (minutes) I was out there.
"It was like a line in the sand. It went from terrible to
good, for whatever reason."
Former world number one Roddick will take on Berdych in the
third round.
"We know each other pretty well," he said of the Czech.
"We've played a lot over the last couple of years. I think I've
gotten him more than he's gotten me."
(Editing by Julian Linden)