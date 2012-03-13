* Serb Djokovic dispatches big-serving Anderson
* Eighth seed Fish knocked out by qualifier
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 12 Novak
Djokovic blunted the power serving of South African Kevin
Anderson to reach the fourth round of the Indian Wells ATP
tournament on Monday, while Mardy Fish was upset by Australian
qualifier Matthew Ebden.
World number one Djokovic, who beat Spaniard Rafa Nadal in
last year's final at Indian Wells, broke the towering Anderson
twice in a marathon opening set and once in the second to
triumph 6-2 6-3 in one hour, 37 minutes.
"It was a very close match," the Serb said in a courtside
interview after breaking Anderson in the sixth and eighth games
to win the first set in just under an hour.
"The scoreline does not reflect how close it was, especially
the style of the match. In most of our matches ... the first set
goes on for half an hour or more. I was fortunate to hold that
break and I returned well today."
Djokovic lost to Anderson when they first met at the 2008
Masters Series event in Miami and, despite winning their next
three encounters without losing a set, he had expected a tough
challenge on Monday.
"He's very aggressive on the return games and he has a great
serve, as you can imagine for his height," said the Serb. "So I
had to return well. I had to just be patient, and wait for my
chances.
"I didn't serve well in the opening set ... but then I
served well and put a lot of pressure on him. So I'm really
happy with this win today. It wasn't easy to expect to win."
Djokovic, who won his fifth grand slam crown at the
Australian Open in January, fired down five aces while the
six-foot eight-inch (2.03 metres) Anderson delivered seven, but
the South African won only 41 percent of his second serves.
"This is one of my most successful tournaments," added
Djokovic, who was champion here in 2008 and again last year. "I
love coming back to the desert."
Djokovic will next meet Pablo Andujar, who advanced with a
7-6 6-4 win against fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos.
HINDRANCE CALL
Fish, runner-up here in 2008, lost to South Africa-born
Ebden in a match where the American was slapped with a hindrance
call in the second set after he shouted "Come on" during a
rally.
"First off, it was totally my fault," said Fish, who was
penalised in the ninth game before being broken to trail 4-5. "I
made a mistake, and I would have been totally fine with playing
a let on it.
"I was just trying to fire myself up, to be honest with
you," he added of his yell after hitting an attempted volley
winner. "For him to get that on one bounce was an amazing get."
Ebden, a speedy player across the court, did not hit the
return as the chair umpire intervened with the hindrance call.
"I think umpire made the right call," the Australian said.
"Unfortunately he (Fish) did say 'Come on' before I hit the
ball. I did get there in reasonable time to hit the ball. I
still had a decent play on it."
Ebden, who broke Fish once in the opening set and three
times in the second, was delighted with his victory over the
world number eight.
"To beat the top (U.S.) player here is an incredible
feeling," said the Australian, who will next meet big-serving
American John Isner. "It's a very big win. I'm pleased with my
progress and I've got another big American next round."
Isner powered past Argentina's Juan Monaco 7-5 7-5 earlier
in the day while Frenchman Gilles Simon beat Swiss Stanislas
Wawrinka 6-4 6-4.
Seventh-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych unleashed seven aces on
the way to a 6-3 4-6 6-2 victory over American Andy Roddick in
the final men's match of the day on the showpiece stadium court.
